Gülen says arms, swords have no place in Hizmet’s philosophy Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen has stressed that the idea of pursuing an armed struggle has never had a place in the philosophy of the Hizmet movement

Ali Bulac: Gulen movement wants to participate in the globalization Just like the Seljuks and the Ottomans emerged and spread to the Balkans and the Middle East, the Gulen movement repeats the same experience in a different form – by participating in globalization. Globalization shakes the nation-state, dissolves society. The Gulen movement, despite being part of globalization, also protects the individual from the resulting side effects.

In Turkey today, mother who delivered baby yesterday detained Fadime Günay, who delivered a baby yesterday has been detained today. Although she was in hospital to give birth, police awaited at the hospital to detain her. She was brought to the courthouse with her one-day-old baby and her mother.

Human Rights Watch Director: This is a political purge... pure and simple! Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Director: No one pretends there were 90,000 coup plotters. This is a political purge, pure and simple. Erdogan's Turkey.

WikiLeaks Emails Show Turkey Tried To Hide Corruption Evidence Hacked emails show a race to discredit an audio recording of Turkey's then PM Erdogan telling his son, Bilal Erdogan, how to avoid charges. These emails show that Turkey’s ruling party knowingly misled the public about previously leaked audio in which the country’s leader tells his son how to avoid corruption charges.