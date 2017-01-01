The turmoil in Turkey - The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia
Mr. Erdogan’s own Islamist and autocratic tendencies have also compounded the country’s vulnerability. Since an attempted coup last summer, the President has purged thousands of police officers and soldiers, and the resulting talent and resources gap may have damaged Ankara’s counterterror capabilities.
Fethullah Gülen’s Condemnation of the New Year’s Eve Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Nightclub
Fethullah Gulen issued a message of condolences and condemnation of the terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve. Gulen said, "I pray that God grant mercy and forgiveness to those who lost their lives during a time normally reserved for celebration, hope and renewal."
Turkish cleric demands fatwa to amputate hands, feet of Gülen followers
Turkish cleric Nurettin Yıldız demanded a fatwa from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate suggesting that supporters of Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoğan of masterminding a failed coup in July, be executed, their opposing hands and feet be amputated or be exiled instead of keeping them in prisons.
Russian Diplomat Assassin’s Sister Says Police School, Not Gulen, Radicalized Him
The on-camera murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov by 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas raised some disturbing questions about corruption and security in Turkey. In an interview with Hurriyet Daily News, Altintas’s step-sister Seher made those questions even more disturbing by claiming her brother was radicalized in police school.
Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric
While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Russian analyst: Turkey’s claim Gülen was behind envoy’s killing insult to ‘our intelligence’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s claim that US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen was behind the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey on Monday is an insult to Russian intelligence, a prominent Russian analyst said.
Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals
In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.
Mother detained over Gülen links while twins left in intensive care
A day after former teacher Ş.A., mother of a week-old premature infant, was taken into police custody over links to the faith-based Gülen movement while she was on her way to the hospital to feed the baby, another mother was detained as part of the same investigation while her twins were left in an intensive care unit.
Parents Reject Decision to Shut Down Gülen-inspired Schools in Morocco
Mother detained over Gülen links while premature baby left in intensive care
Former Turkish President Gül denies having any relationship with the Gülen movement or Fethullah Gülen but history tells…
Turkey’s accused – Tragic stories of the purged
