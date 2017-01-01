Erdoğan’s Political Islamist Guide Approved Torture And Abuse In Turkey
Turkish president’s chief religious counsel Hayrettin Karaman, professor of Islamic law, has given approval to overlook torture and other crimes committed by members of security services, saying that Turkey is at total mobilization and under attack from within and outside.
Turkish cleric demands fatwa to amputate hands, feet of Gülen followers
Turkish cleric Nurettin Yıldız demanded a fatwa from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate suggesting that supporters of Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoğan of masterminding a failed coup in July, be executed, their opposing hands and feet be amputated or be exiled instead of keeping them in prisons.
Hizmet is not a terror group, they embraces the entire human family
I'm saddened to hear that the Hizmet Movement here is being categorized as a terror group. To classify them as terrorists in any form is a great misrepresentation. And I consider it a privilege and an honor to be associated with them and to be part of the brotherhood. They're a benefit to the Muslim community and humanity as a whole.
ISIS ‘Infiltrates’ Erdogan’s Maarif Foundation
There are indications that the Islamic State of Iran and Syria (ISIS), may have infiltrated the ranks of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), promoters of the recently established Maarif Foundation.
The dominant assessment in NATO: Turkey’s President Erdoğan staged the coup himself
Senior NATO sources tell aldrimer.no that they believe Erdoğan staged the coup himself. However, they stress that there is no written NATO documentation for that claim, because it is simply too sensitive. That’s because all member nation’s have the right to access to all intelligence information gathered by the alliance.
Erdogan plotted Turkey purge before coup, say Brussels spies
The European intelligence contradicts the Turkish government’s claim that exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the plot to overthrow the Turkish government. Ankara is seeking Mr Gulen’s extradition from the US. The huge wave of arrests was already previously prepared.
Gülen worries fake news could associate new terror attacks, assassinations in Turkey with him
US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen said on Tuesday that fabricated stories in the pro-government media about new terror attacks and political assassinations in Turkey could be associated with followers of the faith-based Gülen movement.
Erdogan’s Islamist counsel issues fatwa for civil war, ordinary crimes
Prof. Hayrettin Karaman, Erdogan’s close friend and religious counsel, and AKP’s main Islamist theologian, has issued a fatwa that legitimizes certain crimes during a civil war. He said, “soldiers who commit ordinary crimes during a wartime shall not be punished.”
Angela Merkel, Meeting With Erdogan in Turkey, Emphasizes Free Speech
Full-Fledged Hate Speech By Erdoğan: Gülen Movement Became ‘Unthinking Slaves’
Turkey’s purges are hitting its business class
Turkey’s media watchdog asks Albanian counterpart to restrict Gülen documentary
Erdogan: A Classic Case Of How Power Corrupts
To consolidate his reign, Turkey’s president Mr. Erdogan intimidated his political opponents, emasculated the military, silenced the press, and enfeebled the judiciary; most recently, he pressed the parliament to amend the constitution to grant him essentially absolute powers.
Prof. Tures: Erdogan’s policies threaten Turkey
Erdogan’s problem with his well-educated citizens
Turkey’s Erdogan and ISIS’ new breeding ground
Erdogan on a mission to seek allies more than trading partners
Erdogan’s Lust For Power Is Destroying Turkey’s Democracy
Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey
There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.
Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey
In Turkey today, mother who delivered baby yesterday detained
Fadime Günay, who delivered a baby yesterday has been detained today. Although she was in hospital to give birth, police awaited at the hospital to detain her. She was brought to the courthouse with her one-day-old baby and her mother.
Human Rights Watch Director: This is a political purge... pure and simple!
Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Director: No one pretends there were 90,000 coup plotters. This is a political purge, pure and simple. Erdogan's Turkey.
WikiLeaks reveals emails from the son-in-law of President Erdogan, 'proving his connection to ISIS operation smuggling oil into Turkey'
WikiLeaks has released a tranche of more than 57,000 personal emails from the account of Turkey's Minister of Oil Berat Albayrak, President Erdogan's son-in-law. WikiLeaks alleges that the emails reveal 'Albayrak's involvement in organisations such as Powertrans, the company implicated in Isis oil imports'. The company has been implicated in oil imports from ISIS-controlled oil fields.
WikiLeaks Emails Show Turkey Tried To Hide Corruption Evidence
Hacked emails show a race to discredit an audio recording of Turkey's then PM Erdogan telling his son, Bilal Erdogan, how to avoid charges. These emails show that Turkey’s ruling party knowingly misled the public about previously leaked audio in which the country’s leader tells his son how to avoid corruption charges.
Erdogan's Private Youth Army
Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.
Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims
The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.
