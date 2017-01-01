Turkish cleric demands fatwa to amputate hands, feet of Gülen followers
Turkish cleric Nurettin Yıldız demanded a fatwa from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate suggesting that supporters of Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoğan of masterminding a failed coup in July, be executed, their opposing hands and feet be amputated or be exiled instead of keeping them in prisons.
Russian Diplomat Assassin’s Sister Says Police School, Not Gulen, Radicalized Him
The on-camera murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov by 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas raised some disturbing questions about corruption and security in Turkey. In an interview with Hurriyet Daily News, Altintas’s step-sister Seher made those questions even more disturbing by claiming her brother was radicalized in police school.
Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric
While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Russian analyst: Turkey’s claim Gülen was behind envoy’s killing insult to ‘our intelligence’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s claim that US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen was behind the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey on Monday is an insult to Russian intelligence, a prominent Russian analyst said.
French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers
Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.
Fethullah Gulen: Killing of Russian envoy 'heinous act'
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on Monday condemned the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey as a "heinous act of terror" and urged the Turkish government to identify anyone who aided the gunman.
Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals
In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.
News
Defamation- Pro-Erdoğan daily claims Gülen movement converted 500,000 to Christianity in Kazakhstan
A Turkish daily claimed on Friday that the Gülen movement had converted 500,000 people to Christianity in Kazakhstan through its schools around the country.
Pro-Erdoğan journalist: Gülen followers should be kept in detention camps, given food tickets
5,166 Turkish citizens sought asylum in Germany during January-November
Opinions
Ankara assassination: Why Erdogan blames the Gulenists and ignores the jihadists
Ironically, Erdogan finds it more expedient to blame Hizmet, rather than Daesh (IS), for the jihadist atrocities being consistently perpetrated in Turkey today. Thus, the Turkish Islamist president has got a scapegoat following all terror incidents of jihadist nature or other internal crisis engulfing the country.
Turkey’s permanent state of crisis
The Turkish assassin is a product of Tayyip Erdogan’s incitement
Turkey at the precipice
Gülen Movement done nothing wrong, rather improved lives of the masses
The Fall of Turkey
Interviews
Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey
There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.
Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey
Editors' Picks
Turkey asks imams abroad to profile Gülen-linked expatriates
A document dated Sept. 20, 2016 shows that Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) asked Turkish missions and religious representatives abroad to profile Gülen movement expatriates living in their respective foreign countries.
Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war
Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.
Erdogan's Private Youth Army
Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.
Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims
The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.
AKP deputy: "Imprisoned Gulen supporters and PKK members will be massacred by furious mobs"
Another dirty AKP plan was revealed by AKP deputy Huseyin Kocabiyik. Kocabiyik in his Nov 13th tweet revealed the plan. "Assassinations will be staged against statesmen and furious people will hang all imprisoned PKK members and Hizmet supporters," he said. "This is what is spoken among the public," he tweeted.
Erdoğan prepares for a bloodbath
Erdoğan’s ruling party has also begun issuing weapons permits to loyalists, especially through the Ottoman Youth Authority (Osmanli Ocaklari). I have previously reported Erdoğan’s appointment of former general Adnan Tanriverdi, the head of SADAT, to be his military counsel. Tanriverdi had been dismissed by the Turkish General Staff during the 1997 soft coup and appears bent on revenge against the secular order.
Popular News
Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes
Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend
Religious communities and ISIL
Is Anybody Out There?
What a plot attempts to tell
Unbelievably corrupt!
BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)
Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation
In Case You Missed It
Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals
Turkish Deputy PM says he will not visit Gülen amid ‘prep school tension’
EU report expresses concern about purge against Gülen movement
Turkish PM Erdoğan’s imagined enemies
Samanyolu TV, Kimse Yok Mu raise TL 65 million for quake victims
Turkey will hurt own interests if gov’t shuts down Kimse Yok Mu
33rd Abant Platform: whither Turkey?
Turkish Cultural Center Vermont opened it doors at a ceremony held in Burlington
A new book: Fethullah Gulen and The Gulen Movement in 100 Questions
Videos
Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement
The follower of Hizmet
Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes
13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists
Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt
Fethullah Gulen Calls Crackdown ‘Dark Pages’ in History – Responses to World Affairs Council of Philadelphia
Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric – BBC’s interview with Fethullah Gulen
Was there a sincere alliance between the Gulen Movement and Erdogan?