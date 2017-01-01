Gülen says he could be blamed for assassination of an MHP, CHP politician
US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen said on Monday that the possible assassination of an important politician from either the Republican People’s Party (CHP) or the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the coming days might be blamed on him by pro-government circles.
Gülen worries fake news could associate new terror attacks, assassinations in Turkey with him
US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen said on Tuesday that fabricated stories in the pro-government media about new terror attacks and political assassinations in Turkey could be associated with followers of the faith-based Gülen movement.
The turmoil in Turkey - The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia
Mr. Erdogan’s own Islamist and autocratic tendencies have also compounded the country’s vulnerability. Since an attempted coup last summer, the President has purged thousands of police officers and soldiers, and the resulting talent and resources gap may have damaged Ankara’s counterterror capabilities.
Fethullah Gülen’s Condemnation of the New Year’s Eve Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Nightclub
Fethullah Gulen issued a message of condolences and condemnation of the terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve. Gulen said, "I pray that God grant mercy and forgiveness to those who lost their lives during a time normally reserved for celebration, hope and renewal."
Turkish cleric demands fatwa to amputate hands, feet of Gülen followers
Turkish cleric Nurettin Yıldız demanded a fatwa from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate suggesting that supporters of Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoğan of masterminding a failed coup in July, be executed, their opposing hands and feet be amputated or be exiled instead of keeping them in prisons.
Russian Diplomat Assassin’s Sister Says Police School, Not Gulen, Radicalized Him
The on-camera murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov by 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas raised some disturbing questions about corruption and security in Turkey. In an interview with Hurriyet Daily News, Altintas’s step-sister Seher made those questions even more disturbing by claiming her brother was radicalized in police school.
Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals
In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.
News
A Case Study In How Lobbyists For Turkish Government Manipulate The American Media on Gulen Issue
Turkish news outlets lit up this weekend after a former Republican lawmaker published an op-ed at The Hill calling on the U.S. government to extradite Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Muslim cleric whose return to Turkey is an obsession for the NATO nation’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Cambodia’s Zaman Institutes Get Big-Name Backing
Gülen says he could be blamed for assassination of an MHP, CHP politician
German court fines pro-Erdoğan daily for calling Hizmet movement ‘terrorist’
Erdogan plotted Turkey purge before coup, say Brussels spies
Victims of Turkey’s purge exploited also by lawyers with exorbitantly high fees
Opinions
My Meeting With Fethullah Gülen, the Man Accused of Plotting Turkey’s Coup
I saw the simple room in which he lives, adjacent to the room in which we met: a mattress on the floor, a prayer rug, a few books, and a reading table. Everything I knew before the meeting was confirmed that hour: This man is not the kind of person who would (or even could) plan a coup.
New York Times Editorial Board: Turkey’s Relentless Attack on the Press
Daily Trust Editorial: In Turkey, fresh affront on democracy
Talking with the “Religious Terrorist” that Turkey Wants Trump to Extradite
Erdoğan and Gülen: The Marriage of Convenience
The turmoil in Turkey – The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia
Interviews
Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey
There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.
Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey
Editors' Picks
Fethullah Gulen: Killing of Russian envoy 'heinous act'
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on Monday condemned the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey as a "heinous act of terror" and urged the Turkish government to identify anyone who aided the gunman.
Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war
Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.
Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric
While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Erdogan's Private Youth Army
Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.
Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims
The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.
French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers
Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.
Popular News
Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes
Islam’s internal enemies
Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend
BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)
Two additional Turkish schools to open in Casablanca
Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation
Nigerian Turkish Nile University: Moulding the Lives of Young Nigerians
Turkish school graduates in Bosnia now teachers at alma maters
In Case You Missed It
A Rare Interview: Jamie Tarabay Meets Turkish Scholar Fethullah Gulen
Kimse Yok Mu reaches out to tin houses of South Africa
Turkey’s Internet watchdog blocks access to website broadcasting Gülen’s speeches
The Preventive Role of Culture in Women’s Empowerment: Possibilities and Challenges
Gülen files criminal complaint over illegal wiretapping
A Trip to Turkey: Religious Practice and the Secular State
Academics sign statement saying ‘rule of law suspended’
TİB conspired to libel Hizmet, tampered with system logs
GYV President Mustafa Yeşil answers questions about the Gulen movement
Videos
Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert
Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement
The follower of Hizmet
Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes
13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists
Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt
Fethullah Gulen Calls Crackdown ‘Dark Pages’ in History – Responses to World Affairs Council of Philadelphia
Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric – BBC’s interview with Fethullah Gulen