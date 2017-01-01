In Turkey today, mother who delivered baby yesterday detained Fadime Günay, who delivered a baby yesterday has been detained today. Although she was in hospital to give birth, police awaited at the hospital to detain her. She was brought to the courthouse with her one-day-old baby and her mother.

Human Rights Watch Director: This is a political purge... pure and simple! Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Director: No one pretends there were 90,000 coup plotters. This is a political purge, pure and simple. Erdogan's Turkey.

WikiLeaks reveals emails from the son-in-law of President Erdogan, 'proving his connection to ISIS operation smuggling oil into Turkey' WikiLeaks has released a tranche of more than 57,000 personal emails from the account of Turkey's Minister of Oil Berat Albayrak, President Erdogan's son-in-law. WikiLeaks alleges that the emails reveal 'Albayrak's involvement in organisations such as Powertrans, the company implicated in Isis oil imports'. The company has been implicated in oil imports from ISIS-controlled oil fields.

WikiLeaks Emails Show Turkey Tried To Hide Corruption Evidence Hacked emails show a race to discredit an audio recording of Turkey's then PM Erdogan telling his son, Bilal Erdogan, how to avoid charges. These emails show that Turkey’s ruling party knowingly misled the public about previously leaked audio in which the country’s leader tells his son how to avoid corruption charges.

Erdogan's Private Youth Army Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.