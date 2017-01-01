News

Turkish purges leave armed forces weak, dismissed officer warns

NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti, said in December that he never had any reason to suspect that Turkish officers in his teams would be involved in a coup attempt. In their absence, and without their expertise, the capacity of his staff had been “degraded,” he told the Financial Times and Deutsche Welle.

Human Rights Watch Director: This is a political purge… pure and simple!
Hizmet Movement is not interested in attaining political power in Turkey or elsewhere in the world
After 50 days, Turkish university director out of Malaysian jail with UN refugee card
Mother of 5 children abandoned in parking lot released on high bail
In Turkey, mother who delivered baby yesterday detained today

Prof. Tures: Erdogan’s policies threaten Turkey

Followers of this liberal U.S.-based cleric, Gulen, were scapegoated for the July 2016 coup. Tens of thousands of police officers and security officials were fired and even arrested, simply for being followers of Gulen, an opponent of ISIS. The Turkish President seems willing to blame everyone but ISIS, or even offer much of an anti-ISIS campaign.

Erdogan’s problem with his well-educated citizens
Turkey’s Erdogan and ISIS’ new breeding ground
Erdogan on a mission to seek allies more than trading partners
Erdogan’s Lust For Power Is Destroying Turkey’s Democracy
Why the West ‘failed to understand’ Turkey

Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey

There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.

Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey

Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals

In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.

Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war

Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.

Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric

While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdogan's Private Youth Army

Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.

Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims

The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.

French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers

Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.

Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes

Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend

BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)

Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation

Turkish school graduates in Bosnia now teachers at alma maters

Turkey removes evidence of torture, maltreatment in prisons ahead of ‘Committee for the Prevention of Torture’ visit

Nigerian President opens Turkish Hospital

‘Kimse Yok Mu’ helps in Peru

Hizmetophobia: A by-product of the Turkish Muslim Spring

Turkey’s Erdogan and unending human rights repression

Turkey’s greatest service to the Muslim world

Erdoğan vows to strip Gülen sympatizers off Turkish citizenship

CHP applies to Constitutional Court for annulment of dershane law

Gulen says he is certain Erdogan behind failed Turkey coup

EP discusses transparency call for Hizmet

Loyal depositors shoulder Turkey’s Bank Asya while political war rages

Nigeria demands Turkey’s apology over ‘unjustifiable’ students deportation in coup crackdown

Hizmet Movement is not interested in attaining political power in Turkey or elsewhere in the world

Hizmet is not a terror group, they embraces the entire human family

Reflections on a Hizmet-inspired school in Tanzania

Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert

Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement

The follower of Hizmet

Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes

13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists

