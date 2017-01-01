News

A Case Study In How Lobbyists For Turkish Government Manipulate The American Media on Gulen Issue

Turkish news outlets lit up this weekend after a former Republican lawmaker published an op-ed at The Hill calling on the U.S. government to extradite Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Muslim cleric whose return to Turkey is an obsession for the NATO nation’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Cambodia’s Zaman Institutes Get Big-Name Backing
Gülen says he could be blamed for assassination of an MHP, CHP politician
German court fines pro-Erdoğan daily for calling Hizmet movement ‘terrorist’
Erdogan plotted Turkey purge before coup, say Brussels spies
Victims of Turkey’s purge exploited also by lawyers with exorbitantly high fees

Opinions

My Meeting With Fethullah Gülen, the Man Accused of Plotting Turkey’s Coup

I saw the simple room in which he lives, adjacent to the room in which we met: a mattress on the floor, a prayer rug, a few books, and a reading table. Everything I knew before the meeting was confirmed that hour: This man is not the kind of person who would (or even could) plan a coup.

New York Times Editorial Board: Turkey’s Relentless Attack on the Press
Daily Trust Editorial: In Turkey, fresh affront on democracy
Talking with the “Religious Terrorist” that Turkey Wants Trump to Extradite
Erdoğan and Gülen: The Marriage of Convenience
The turmoil in Turkey – The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia

Interviews

Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey

There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.

Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey

Fethullah Gulen: Killing of Russian envoy 'heinous act'

U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on Monday condemned the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey as a "heinous act of terror" and urged the Turkish government to identify anyone who aided the gunman.

Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war

Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.

Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric

While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdogan's Private Youth Army

Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.

Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims

The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.

French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers

Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.

Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes

Islam’s internal enemies

Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend

BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)

Two additional Turkish schools to open in Casablanca

Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation

Nigerian Turkish Nile University: Moulding the Lives of Young Nigerians

Turkish school graduates in Bosnia now teachers at alma maters

A Rare Interview: Jamie Tarabay Meets Turkish Scholar Fethullah Gulen

Kimse Yok Mu reaches out to tin houses of South Africa

Turkey’s Internet watchdog blocks access to website broadcasting Gülen’s speeches

The Preventive Role of Culture in Women’s Empowerment: Possibilities and Challenges

Gülen files criminal complaint over illegal wiretapping

A Trip to Turkey: Religious Practice and the Secular State

Academics sign statement saying ‘rule of law suspended’

TİB conspired to libel Hizmet, tampered with system logs

GYV President Mustafa Yeşil answers questions about the Gulen movement

Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert

Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement

The follower of Hizmet

Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes

13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists

Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt

Fethullah Gulen Calls Crackdown ‘Dark Pages’ in History – Responses to World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric – BBC’s interview with Fethullah Gulen

