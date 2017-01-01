News

Erdogan men advised to have polygamous marriages with wives of jailed Gülen followers

Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK) representative in the Austrian province of Vorarlberg Hasan Güray Özüyer has said in his twitter message, “Let [the AKP male] supporters enter into [polygamous] marriages with four wives of jailed followers of Fethullah Gülen.”

Turkey: Alarming Deterioration of Rights – Coup Attempt No Justification for Crackdown on Peaceful Critics
Syrian refugees – Losing Touch With Humanity in Times of War
Exiled Turkish professor ‘leading US university’
Gülen worries fake news could associate new terror attacks, assassinations in Turkey with him
Erdoğan now targets foreign countries for granting asylum to critics

Opinions

New York Times Editorial Board: Turkey’s Relentless Attack on the Press

The family that owns Dogan Holding has long been influential in Turkey’s secular establishment and ran afoul of Mr. Erdogan’s Islamist-based A.K.P. Party in 2009. With the company targeted again and fearful of losing more assets, the newspaper Hurriyet is widely seen as pulling punches to appease Mr. Erdogan by firing journalists and quashing even mildly critical news stories.

Daily Trust Editorial: In Turkey, fresh affront on democracy
Talking with the “Religious Terrorist” that Turkey Wants Trump to Extradite
Erdoğan and Gülen: The Marriage of Convenience
The turmoil in Turkey – The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia
Ankara assassination: Why Erdogan blames the Gulenists and ignores the jihadists

Interviews

Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey

There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.

Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey

Editors' Picks

Fethullah Gulen: Killing of Russian envoy 'heinous act'

U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on Monday condemned the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey as a "heinous act of terror" and urged the Turkish government to identify anyone who aided the gunman.

Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war

Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.

Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric

While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdogan's Private Youth Army

Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.

Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims

The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.

French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers

Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.

Popular News

Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes

Islam’s internal enemies

Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend

BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)

Two additional Turkish schools to open in Casablanca

Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation

Nigerian Turkish Nile University: Moulding the Lives of Young Nigerians

Turkish school graduates in Bosnia now teachers at alma maters

In Case You Missed It

Final declaration of the 33rd Abant Platform: “Turkey direction”

In Indonesia Turkish schools will not be closed

MEP: International investigation into Turkey’s rule of law needed

Inspector candidate labeled ‘red’ by ministry confirms profiling reports

Turkish opposition: Enquiry against Gülen politically motivated

Gülen’s message on ISIL in UK-based Guardian newspaper

Fethullah Gülen’s message to the International symposium “Ijtihad and Qiyas: The richness of Islam”

The Muslim Martin Luther? Fethullah Gulen Attempts an Islamic Reformation

Nigeria: Last Man Standing

Videos

Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert

Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement

The follower of Hizmet

Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes

13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists

Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt

Fethullah Gulen Calls Crackdown ‘Dark Pages’ in History – Responses to World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric – BBC’s interview with Fethullah Gulen

Hizmet News by Region

Hizmet News by Service Area

Copyright 2017 Hizmet News