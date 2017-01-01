News

34 housewives arrested over Gülen links in İstanbul

Thirty-four housewives were arrested by a Turkish court on Saturday due to alleged use of a smart phone application called ByLock and links to the Gülen movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup last July.

Hizmet is not a terror group, they embraces the entire human family
Feza Schools to open branch in Dodoma, Tanzania
Child of purged victim in Turkey says: I was 14 months old when my dad jailed
Turkish PM: State of emergency will continue until Gülen movement completely wiped out
US under Trump still highly unlikely to extradite Gülen

Opinions

Erdogan on a mission to seek allies more than trading partners

Erdogan wants the Gulen-linked schools in Africa to be closed down, although they are the very educational establishments which are popular with Africa’s middle class. They have sprung up all over Africa in recent years. They are an affordable alternative to French schools.

Erdogan’s Lust For Power Is Destroying Turkey’s Democracy
Why the West ‘failed to understand’ Turkey
Sultan of Zing: Erdogan’s power trip makes African pit stop
Turkey’s New Constitution Would End Its Democracy
My Meeting With Fethullah Gülen, the Man Accused of Plotting Turkey’s Coup

Interviews

Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey

There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.

Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey

Editors' Picks

Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals

In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.

Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war

Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.

Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric

While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdogan's Private Youth Army

Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.

Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims

The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.

French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers

Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.

Popular News

Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes

Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend

BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)

Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation

Turkish school graduates in Bosnia now teachers at alma maters

Turkey removes evidence of torture, maltreatment in prisons ahead of ‘Committee for the Prevention of Torture’ visit

‘Kimse Yok Mu’ helps in Peru

Nigerian President opens Turkish Hospital

In Case You Missed It

Turkish Airlines discriminates against critical newspapers on planes

Kyrgyz Culture Minister: Turkish schools are of golden value to us

Hizmet’s focus is on serving humanity, not only promoting Turkish

Anti-Hizmet plot no more innocent than practices of coup periods

Will the Gulen Movmement found a political party?

Better late than never: Gülen’s Kurdish education initiative

AKP official: Torture claims won’t be investigated if victims are Gülenists

Let Mr. Erdogan Fight His Own Battles

My Meeting With Fethullah Gülen, the Man Accused of Plotting Turkey’s Coup

Videos

Hizmet is not a terror group, they embraces the entire human family

Reflections on a Hizmet-inspired school in Tanzania

Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert

Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement

The follower of Hizmet

Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes

13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists

Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt

Hizmet News by Region

Hizmet News by Service Area

Copyright 2017 Hizmet News