Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tanzania on January 22 to launch a three-nation East Africa tour to crack down against Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan is targeting an international network of charities and schools affiliated with a movement run by US-based Gulen.
Erdogan plotted Turkey purge before coup, say Brussels spies
The European intelligence contradicts the Turkish government’s claim that exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the plot to overthrow the Turkish government. Ankara is seeking Mr Gulen’s extradition from the US. The huge wave of arrests was already previously prepared.
Gülen says he could be blamed for assassination of an MHP, CHP politician
US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen said on Monday that the possible assassination of an important politician from either the Republican People’s Party (CHP) or the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the coming days might be blamed on him by pro-government circles.
Gülen worries fake news could associate new terror attacks, assassinations in Turkey with him
US-based Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen said on Tuesday that fabricated stories in the pro-government media about new terror attacks and political assassinations in Turkey could be associated with followers of the faith-based Gülen movement.
The turmoil in Turkey - The terror threat is real and is made worse by Erdogan’s paranoia
Mr. Erdogan’s own Islamist and autocratic tendencies have also compounded the country’s vulnerability. Since an attempted coup last summer, the President has purged thousands of police officers and soldiers, and the resulting talent and resources gap may have damaged Ankara’s counterterror capabilities.
Turkish cleric demands fatwa to amputate hands, feet of Gülen followers
Turkish cleric Nurettin Yıldız demanded a fatwa from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate suggesting that supporters of Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoğan of masterminding a failed coup in July, be executed, their opposing hands and feet be amputated or be exiled instead of keeping them in prisons.
Turkey pays a price for purging counterterror professionals
In the wake of the abortive July 15 coup, he purged thousands of experienced counter-terror police and rotated others out of areas they know best. In effect, this means the Turkish security and police are operating blind. It can take years to gain the experience in any particular locality that those whom Erdogan fired had.
Erdogan Changes Tactics On Attempt To Shut Turkish Schools
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has changed tactics in his efforts to make foreign governments close schools run by Hizmet Movement associates, otherwise called Turkish schools.
ISIS ‘Infiltrates’ Erdogan’s Maarif Foundation
Erdogan in Africa: Gulen and trade ties
The dominant assessment in NATO: Turkey’s President Erdoğan staged the coup himself
Police rescue 8 students, staff of Nigeria-Turkish International School from kidnappers
Retired on disability, former bomb disposal expert kept in jail for a month over Gülen links
Sultan of Zing: Erdogan’s power trip makes African pit stop
Erdogan came to Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar believing that if he waved around the prospect of massive investment, the governments would shut down the Gulen schools and give marching orders to the Turkish nationals running them. It turned out at the African states quite like having well-resourced schools catering for the local elites and did not oblige.
Turkey’s New Constitution Would End Its Democracy
My Meeting With Fethullah Gülen, the Man Accused of Plotting Turkey’s Coup
New York Times Editorial Board: Turkey’s Relentless Attack on the Press
Daily Trust Editorial: In Turkey, fresh affront on democracy
Talking with the “Religious Terrorist” that Turkey Wants Trump to Extradite
Monday Talk with Michael Rubin on Trump, Iran and Turkey
There is a rule-of-law in the United States and a process which the president simply does not have the power to short-circuit. If Gulen is turned over, however, I suspect relations will get worse because the extradition will convince Erdogan that blackmail and bluster work.
Interview: U.S. Judge Says Turkey’s Judiciary ‘Taken Over’ By Erdogan
Fethullah Gulen talking about Turkey’s failed coup: Responses to Philadelphia World Affairs Council
Fethullah Gülen: ‘I don’t have any regrets’
Fetullah Gülen, the preferred enemy – Interview
Vocal Europe: Monday Talk on Gulen Movement and Recent Coup Attempt in Turkey
Fethullah Gulen: Killing of Russian envoy 'heinous act'
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on Monday condemned the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey as a "heinous act of terror" and urged the Turkish government to identify anyone who aided the gunman.
Fethullah Gülen: Turkey is being dragged into a civil war
Issuing a press statement following the latest terrorist attack in Turkey on Saturday, Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen claimed that Turkey is being dragged into a civil war but underlined that sympathizers of the movement sometimes called after him would always remain peaceful no matter how they are treated.
Russian envoy’s murderer attended sermons of controversial pro-Erdoğan cleric
While the Turkish government insists on claiming that Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara, is linked to the Gülen movement, it has been discovered that the gunman attended the sermons of Nurettin Yıldız, a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Erdogan's Private Youth Army
Initially, the youth branches will be formed in 1,500 mosques. But under the plan, 20,000 mosques will have youth branches by 2021, and finally 45,000 mosques will have them. Observers fear the youth branches may turn into Erdogan's "mosque militia," like the Nazi Party's Hitler Youth organization in Germany.
Turkish gov’t planning slaughter of jailed Gülen followers in staged riot, lawyer claims
The Turkish government is headed for mass killings of people jailed over alleged or real links to the Gülen movement, in a staged riot in Silivri prison, a lawyer representing a former police chief imprisoned as part of a crackdown against the movement claimed, underlining that he is worried about the lives of his clients.
French court punishes death threats, attacks against Gülen sympathizers
Following attacks and threats against Gülen movement sympathizers by Turks across Europe, a French court has handed down verdicts punishing two men for vandalizing an educational institution and sending death threats.
Turkey’s AKP planning to blame Hizmet movement for Deep State’s crimes
Islam’s internal enemies
Gulen movement becoming victim of its own legend
BBC Interviews Fethullah Gulen (Powerful but reclusive Turkish cleric)
Two additional Turkish schools to open in Casablanca
Uganda president praises Turkish schools’ success, calls for deeper cooperation
Nigerian Turkish Nile University: Moulding the Lives of Young Nigerians
Turkish Schools in Kyrgyzstan Celebrated 20th Anniversary
Minister: Turkish gov’t racks up $5 bln in confiscation of Gülen-linked properties
Erdoğan ‘does not grasp’ separation of powers, MEP says
Saving the soul of Turkey [amid the graft probe]
Erdoğan using hate speech against Gülen movement, says MEP
Gülen’s German collaborator, or the German slap?
Gulen-linked RI schools remain calm amid coup in Indonesia
Sacred, Secular, Twin Tolerations and the Hizmet Movement
Reflections on a Hizmet-inspired school in Tanzania
Fethullah Gulen and Gulen Movement Has No Political Agenda, Says Expert
Fethullah Gulen Condemns the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Gülen and the Hizmet Movement
The follower of Hizmet
Gulen – Erdogan History in 2 minutes
13 criteria Erdogan regime uses to determine Gulen supporters are terrorists
Fethullah Gülen’s message to his sympathizers in the aftermath of the coup attempt
Fethullah Gulen Calls Crackdown ‘Dark Pages’ in History – Responses to World Affairs Council of Philadelphia